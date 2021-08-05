Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 6.87%.

Computer Programs and Systems stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.90. The company had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.50. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $36.37.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

CPSI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

In other news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $114,340.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Insiders sold 27,316 shares of company stock worth $886,606 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.