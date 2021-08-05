CompX International Inc. (CIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on September 14th

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

CompX International has raised its dividend by 190.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get CompX International alerts:

Shares of CIX stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.58. 7,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,394. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $243.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.42. CompX International has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $25.98.

CompX International (NYSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CompX International had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.