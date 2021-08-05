Conceal Market Capitalization Hits $3.27 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and $11,304.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,742.19 or 0.99933960 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00032189 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $488.23 or 0.01197561 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.59 or 0.00337495 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.19 or 0.00400288 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006046 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00069210 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004727 BTC.

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,361,462 coins and its circulating supply is 11,688,809 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.