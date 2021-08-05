Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.240-$-0.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-$91 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.070-$-1.050 EPS.

Shares of CFLT stock traded down $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $40.25. 935,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,126. Confluent has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $57.99.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

