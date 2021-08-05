CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Releases Earnings Results

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.33%.

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.37. 314,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,012. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.52 million, a P/E ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. CONSOL Energy has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $22.44.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CEIX shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $260,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.