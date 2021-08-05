Contrasting Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) and Its Rivals

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ: BNR) is one of 42 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Burning Rock Biotech to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Burning Rock Biotech and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Burning Rock Biotech $65.89 million -$62.41 million -23.10 Burning Rock Biotech Competitors $931.62 million $35.39 million -40.45

Burning Rock Biotech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Burning Rock Biotech. Burning Rock Biotech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Burning Rock Biotech has a beta of -2.12, suggesting that its share price is 312% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burning Rock Biotech’s rivals have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.5% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Burning Rock Biotech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burning Rock Biotech -112.99% -21.52% -19.25% Burning Rock Biotech Competitors -168.12% -17.03% -10.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Burning Rock Biotech and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burning Rock Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Burning Rock Biotech Competitors 237 858 1308 38 2.47

Burning Rock Biotech presently has a consensus price target of $39.94, indicating a potential upside of 64.70%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 19.11%. Given Burning Rock Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Burning Rock Biotech is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Burning Rock Biotech rivals beat Burning Rock Biotech on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples. Its principal products include OncoScreen IO, a pan-cancer test for tissue samples; OncoCompass IO, the corresponding test for liquid biopsy samples; OncoCompass Target, a ctDNA liquid biopsy-based test for NSCLC; ColonCore for assessing microsatellite loci related to MSI status and detecting mutations in genes associated with gastrointestinal cancers; and OncoScreen ParpMatch and OncoCompass ParpMatch to target critical genes associated with homologous recombination deficiency. The company also offers LungCore for lung cancer, ProstrateCore for prostrate cancer, BreastCore for breast cancer, LymphPlasma for lymphomas, and ThyroCare for thyroid cancer. In addition, it has development and commercialization agreement with Myriad Genetics, Inc. to in-license Myriad myChoice tumor testing in China; and licensing agreement with Oncocyte Corporation to in-license DetermaRx, a risk stratification test for early stage lung cancer patients in China. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has collaborations on clinical trials and research studies with AstraZeneca, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, Sino Biopharm, CStone and BeiGene. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

