Contrasting Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Honda Motor and Fisker’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honda Motor $124.25 billion 0.46 $6.18 billion $3.59 9.22 Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -38.25

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Honda Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Honda Motor and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honda Motor 1 0 0 0 1.00 Fisker 1 2 7 0 2.60

Fisker has a consensus target price of $26.40, suggesting a potential upside of 72.55%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than Honda Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Honda Motor and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honda Motor 5.02% 7.72% 3.18% Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76%

Risk & Volatility

Honda Motor has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Honda Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Honda Motor beats Fisker on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces motorcycles, including sports, business, and commuter models; and various off-road vehicles, such as all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides. The Automobile Business segment offers passenger cars, light trucks, and mini vehicles. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial services, including retail lending and leasing services to customers, as well as wholesale financing services to dealers. The Life creation and Other Businesses segment manufactures and sells power products, such as general purpose engines, generators, water pumps, lawn mowers, riding mowers, robotic mowers, brush cutters, tillers, snow blowers, outboard marine engines, walking assist devices, and portable battery inverter power sources. This segment also offers HondaJet aircraft. The company also sells spare parts; and provides after-sale services through retail dealers directly, as well as through independent distributors and licensees. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

