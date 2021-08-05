Contrasting Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) & Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) and Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.4% of Replimune Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Replimune Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Replimune Group and Palisade Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 Palisade Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Replimune Group currently has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.27%. Given Replimune Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Replimune Group is more favorable than Palisade Bio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Replimune Group and Palisade Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group N/A N/A -$80.87 million ($1.75) -19.97 Palisade Bio $10,000.00 758.23 -$16.27 million N/A N/A

Palisade Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Replimune Group.

Volatility & Risk

Replimune Group has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Replimune Group and Palisade Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group N/A -20.81% -18.53% Palisade Bio -269.81% -91.77% -80.96%

Summary

Replimune Group beats Palisade Bio on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. It is also developing RP2, which is in Phase I clinical trials for an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Phase I clinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery. The company is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

