Contrasting Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) & Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ)

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) and Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Vista Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45% Vista Oil & Gas -7.40% -3.37% -1.25%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Chesapeake Energy and Vista Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vista Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.85%. Given Vista Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Oil & Gas is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.44, meaning that its stock price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Vista Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06 Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 1.49 -$102.75 million ($1.00) -4.70

Vista Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chesapeake Energy. Vista Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vista Oil & Gas beats Chesapeake Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

