Convey Holding Parent (CNVY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CNVY opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Convey Holding Parent has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $14.29.

In other Convey Holding Parent news, EVP Kyle Stern purchased 38,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $508,531.20. Also, CEO Stephen C. Farrell bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNVY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.88 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

