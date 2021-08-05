Convey Holding Parent (CNVY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:CNVY opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Convey Holding Parent has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $14.29.
In other Convey Holding Parent news, EVP Kyle Stern purchased 38,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $508,531.20. Also, CEO Stephen C. Farrell bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00.
Convey Holding Parent Company Profile
Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.
