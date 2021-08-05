Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Insider Sells C$186,890.00 in Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total value of C$186,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,299,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$143,156,420.56.

Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 56,400 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total transaction of C$210,896.52.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total transaction of C$747,220.00.

Shares of CMMC stock opened at C$3.40 on Thursday. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.71 and a 52-week high of C$5.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39. The firm has a market cap of C$713.62 million and a PE ratio of 6.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.16.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

