Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Insider Sells C$186,890.00 in Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total value of C$186,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,299,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$143,156,420.56.
Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 30th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 56,400 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total transaction of C$210,896.52.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total transaction of C$747,220.00.
Shares of CMMC stock opened at C$3.40 on Thursday. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.71 and a 52-week high of C$5.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39. The firm has a market cap of C$713.62 million and a PE ratio of 6.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.75.
About Copper Mountain Mining
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
