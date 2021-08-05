CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.67). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative return on equity of 257.79% and a negative net margin of 359.28%. On average, analysts expect CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CORR opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

