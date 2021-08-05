CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COR. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.22.

NYSE COR opened at $139.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.87. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

In related news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,629 shares of company stock worth $1,469,353. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 16,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

