Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 96.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,711 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,409,000 after acquiring an additional 158,513 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 545.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 32,326 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after acquiring an additional 88,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

