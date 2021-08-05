Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,508 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POCT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 419.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 69,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 56,484 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:POCT opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $25.79 and a 52 week high of $29.27.

