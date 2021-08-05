Corsair Partnering Corp’s (NYSE:CORSU) Quiet Period Set To End on August 10th

Corsair Partnering’s (NYSE:CORSU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, August 10th. Corsair Partnering had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Corsair Partnering’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NYSE:CORSU opened at $9.95 on Thursday.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.