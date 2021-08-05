Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.2-15.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.83 billion.Corteva also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.100 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CTVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.21.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $41.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,039,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,131. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.