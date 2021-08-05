Cosmo Coin (COSM) Price Hits $0.0004

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded down 46.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Cosmo Coin has a total market capitalization of $264,963.35 and $127.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded down 66% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmo Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00060582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00015661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $359.04 or 0.00909026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00043960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00095442 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. The official website for Cosmo Coin is cosmochain.io . The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

