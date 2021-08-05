Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $480.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $415.00 to $480.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

COST opened at $435.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $400.26. The stock has a market cap of $192.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $437.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

