Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

COVTY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $32.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. Covestro has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

