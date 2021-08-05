Craig Hallum Raises Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $50.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 120.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $3,034,162.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $41,825.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,798 shares of company stock worth $9,630,454 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

