Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Credicorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Grupo Santander lowered Credicorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. lowered Credicorp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a market perform rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.44.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $100.70 on Monday. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $99.42 and a twelve month high of $169.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.98.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Credicorp will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 87,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,490,000 after acquiring an additional 91,844 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 88,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 27.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

