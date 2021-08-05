Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Daniel A. Ulatowski Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $561.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.98. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $266.74 and a 1 year high of $563.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. Equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.75.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

