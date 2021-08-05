Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Douglas W. Busk Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Douglas W. Busk sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.19, for a total value of $135,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CACC opened at $561.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.98. The company has a current ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $266.74 and a 52-week high of $563.83. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $174,937,000 after buying an additional 29,230 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 323,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $146,814,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the period. RV Capital GmbH increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 213,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,979,000 after buying an additional 16,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,137,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 109,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,547,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

