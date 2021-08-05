Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

CANO stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25. Cano Health has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $17.43.

Get Cano Health alerts:

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.