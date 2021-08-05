Credit Suisse Group Boosts Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 750

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PSON. Barclays increased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 704.17 ($9.20).

LON:PSON opened at GBX 786.20 ($10.27) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of £5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.18. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 478.90 ($6.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 836.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.48%.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

