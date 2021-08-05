Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CRTO traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.09. 332,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,355. Criteo has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Criteo alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their target price on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.