Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT Raised to $52.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRTO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $39.74 on Thursday. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 845.9% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

