Critical Comparison: Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) & SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Penn Virginia and SandRidge Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn Virginia $273.27 million 2.05 -$310.56 million $5.71 2.59 SandRidge Energy $114.98 million 1.77 -$277.35 million N/A N/A

SandRidge Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Penn Virginia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.9% of Penn Virginia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Penn Virginia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Penn Virginia and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn Virginia -180.16% 19.33% 7.24% SandRidge Energy -212.10% 11.89% 6.08%

Risk and Volatility

Penn Virginia has a beta of 3.53, suggesting that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 3.32, suggesting that its share price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Penn Virginia and SandRidge Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn Virginia 0 2 3 0 2.60 SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Penn Virginia presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.43%. Given Penn Virginia’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Penn Virginia is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Summary

Penn Virginia beats SandRidge Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests. Penn Virginia Corporation was incorporated in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

