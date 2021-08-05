Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.35

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.35 and last traded at $60.28, with a volume of 21878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.04.

Several research firms recently commented on COIHY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Croda International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

