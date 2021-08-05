Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.35

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2021

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.35 and last traded at $60.28, with a volume of 21878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.04.

Several research firms recently commented on COIHY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Croda International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

About Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.