Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $19.19 and last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 3302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

CCRN has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

In other news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $736.07 million, a P/E ratio of 83.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

About Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

