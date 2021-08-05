Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.300-$7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.900-$2.000 EPS.

CCK stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,827. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Crown has a 1 year low of $71.92 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.42.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.40.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.