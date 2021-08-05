Cryptonovae Market Cap Reaches $966,719.88 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $966,719.88 and approximately $1.80 million worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00046851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00100722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.86 or 0.00139844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,929.21 or 1.00670401 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.22 or 0.00831884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,676,546 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

