Crystal Token (CYL) Price Hits $0.0063

Crystal Token (CURRENCY:CYL) traded up 29.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Crystal Token has a market cap of $3,537.11 and approximately $203,942.00 worth of Crystal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crystal Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crystal Token has traded up 59.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00058559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00017289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.20 or 0.00913228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00098103 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00042933 BTC.

Crystal Token Profile

Crystal Token (CYL) is a coin. Crystal Token’s total supply is 27,834,890 coins and its circulating supply is 564,377 coins. Crystal Token’s official Twitter account is @crystal_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crystal Token’s official website is www.crystaltoken.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Crystal Token is a cryptocurrency token innovating the field of smart trading. Its exclusive Binance Bot, which bases its analysis on trends, capitalization, volume, and several indicators, offers a wide range of opportunities for both newbie and expert traders, through multiple trading profiles. Crystal community will also benefit from the exclusive Crystal Reward, as well as from several additional services, including Marketing Campaigns, Games, and more. “

Buying and Selling Crystal Token

