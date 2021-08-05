CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers. The company is heavily focused on marketing its approved therapy Pixuvri in Europe, and on continuing the development of its late-stage development pipeline, including pacritinib. CTI BioPharma Corp., formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

CTIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $233.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.41. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 51,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 20,573 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 13,954.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 48,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 804,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 24,141 shares in the last quarter. 46.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

