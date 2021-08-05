CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.510-$0.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.990-$2.030 EPS.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $27.99 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.09.

In related news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.