Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 76,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.68.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

