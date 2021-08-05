Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 323.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,840 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PRA Group worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after buying an additional 12,101 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.39. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.39%. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

