Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 53,953 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 976,378 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $55,987,000. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLDP. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.07.

BLDP stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.00.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.