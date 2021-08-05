Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Galapagos by 936.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Galapagos by 475.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Galapagos alerts:

GLPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.78.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.96. Galapagos NV has a 1 year low of $56.79 and a 1 year high of $195.74.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $1.47. The company had revenue of $137.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Galapagos NV will post -5.44 EPS for the current year.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.