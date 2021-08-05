Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of HIW opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.64. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.