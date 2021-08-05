Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 52,113 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 267.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,113 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in REV Group were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in REV Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in REV Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in REV Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REVG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 3,200 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,702.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing acquired 19,292 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $306,164.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 968,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,366,714.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

REVG opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. REV Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $956.24 million, a P/E ratio of 164.11 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

