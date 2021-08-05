Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Issues Earnings Results

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:CMI traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $231.07. 1,138,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cummins has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.78.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

