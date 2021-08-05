Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Curtiss-Wright updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.150-$7.350 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.15-7.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $2.40 on Thursday, reaching $121.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,172. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $83.04 and a 52-week high of $133.37. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

