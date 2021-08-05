CyberMiles (CMT) Price Tops $0.0124 on Top Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $9.92 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00062086 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.88 or 0.00358533 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,235.18 or 0.99850047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00032919 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00071418 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.