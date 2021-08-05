Cyclone Protocol One Day Volume Hits $217,325.00 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.97 million and approximately $217,325.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $435.50 or 0.01154823 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001615 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007319 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015928 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,713 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

