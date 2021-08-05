Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.80

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 25 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names.

