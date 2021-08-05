D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,271 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,380,000 after purchasing an additional 375,607 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,064,000 after purchasing an additional 175,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,465,000 after purchasing an additional 53,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,321,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $101.17 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $103.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. Truist upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $923,983.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,586.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $921,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,830 shares of company stock worth $3,812,075. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

