D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,147 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.85% of CyberOptics worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CyberOptics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CyberOptics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the first quarter worth $371,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CyberOptics by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in CyberOptics by 27.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE opened at $45.10 on Thursday. CyberOptics Co. has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $48.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $329.23 million, a PE ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.59.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYBE. Craig Hallum upped their price target on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

