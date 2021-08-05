D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 33,482 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 132.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,482 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of Arconic worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arconic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arconic by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Arconic by 708.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 118,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 103,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arconic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,064,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Arconic by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 3.06. Arconic Co. has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arconic news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $371,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $186,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Arconic in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

